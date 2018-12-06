image
Friday, December 7th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Mirzapur: Ali Fazal just confirmed its season 2! Yay!

Bollywood

Mirzapur: Ali Fazal just confirmed its season 2! Yay!

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   December 06 2018, 11.57 pm
back
ali fazalAMAZON PRIMEEntertainmentMirzapurWeb series
nextDeepika Padukone ups the heat with her latest photoshoot for GQ
ALSO READ

Mirzapur Review: Classic case of too many cooks spoiling the broth

An Arranged Marriage awaits Ali Fazal next!

Mirzapur's Uncut Trailer will make you respect the fear and fear the respect