Mirzapur: Ali Fazal just confirmed its season 2! Yay!

Mirzapur fans here’s good news for you! Actor Ali Fazal, who was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series just suggested that there is a big probability of the series returning for a second season. The Fukrey actor, in his statement, said, “Hopefully early next year. We are hoping to bring you back to the world of 'Mirzapur'. So early next year we would, but before season 2, I have some film commitments to finish both here and abroad and yeah, then after that we will begin." Exciting, isn’t it?

In Mirzapur, Ali Fazal was seen essaying the role of a student-turned-gangster named Guddu Pandit with a legit North-Indian dialect. Its plot revolves around the journey of two brothers and the rapid rise of crimes in the Purvanchal region of Uttar-Pradesh. The series garnered a good response along with a lot of attention. However, it didn’t really end on a conclusive note hence the fans are keenly anticipating the second season. Read our review of the series right here.

Produced by Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur is a 9-episode series, comprising of an ensemble cast like Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Masey, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Duggal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi in pivotal roles.