Misha Kapoor to become ‘big sister’, Shahid Kapoor announces Mira’s second pregnancy

Bollywood’s babies are stars in their own right. They have fans and fan clubs, their own entourage of paparazzi, and are even fashion icons. Starbies have acquired a stardom that was little known even a few years ago. Stars are seen toting around their cute babies and images of them flood the internet every day. Birthday parties, special occasions, or even just daily play time are events that populate our social media feed and the phenomena show no sign of slowing down. It comes as no surprise then that Shahid Kapoor and wife Meera took to social media to announce the arrival of his second child.

The couple chose to make the announcement in the most adorable and creative way. The image has Shahid and Meera’s first child Meesha joyously posing beside a drawing of balloons announcing that she’s all set to be a big sister. The one-and-a-half years old Misha Rajput gets the paparazzi snapping every time she steps out. But Shahid is very protective of her and is not particularly happy with the attention she receives.

Shahid and Mira were married in 2015 with the wedding reception held at the Palladium hotel in Mumbai. Though Mira is not from the film industry, she won over Shahid’s fans with her charm. She has been seen making public appearances on chat shows and award ceremonies with Shahid. It was reported earlier that Mira takes a keen interest in Shahid’s work, often reading scripts that are offered to him. Though the final decision remains with Shahid, she often adds inputs wherever needed.

Shahid is currently shooting for Batti Gul Meter Chalu where he will be seen beside Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam. Earlier this year, Shahid’s film Padmavaat was launched amidst several protests from fringe groups.