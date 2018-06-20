Miss India 2018 finale: Kareena Kapoor Khan conquered the stage with her SEXY moves

The 55th edition of Femina Miss India saw the likes of Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Ayushmann Khurrana taking over the stage and leaving behind the memories of their rocking performances. While Madhuri grooved to Chane ke khet mein and Dola re Dola among others, it was Bebo who burnt the dance floor with her performance.

The actor, who recently returned from London after vacationing with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan, took to the stage and danced to popular tracks including Bom Diggy Diggy from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety among others. Interestingly, she had turned the showstopper with the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Kartik Aaryan in Manish Malhotra's last show and reports suggest that the two may also appear in a film together.

Kareena also grooved to her famous tracks Taarefan from Veere Di Wedding, Mera Naam Mary from Brothers and Mauja Hi Mauja from Jab We Met. Also for the uninitiated, after a gap of almost two years this is Kareena’s first stage performance post pregnancy.

While her rehearsal videos had already stirred up a storm on social media, the photographs and video snippets from her performance have now emerged on social media. Dressed in a custom-made Manish Malhotra ensemble, she literally set the stage on fire. Have a look at her performance below:

Must say among many, it was Kareena who truly made the Miss India gala memorable!