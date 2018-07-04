Miss India files: When Priyanka Chopra wasn’t aware her name had been entered for the contest!

Priyanka Chopra is one global name now. Not only in Bollywood, the lady has made a name for herself in Hollywood as well, with her TV series Quantico and her movies there. But she will always remain the Desi Girl who cliched our hearts with her thumkas and impeccable acting skills. Frankly, we can’t wait for her to be back. But for now, let’s talk about PeeCee’s road to success, the one platform that rocketed her to the skies, Miss India. Did you know that PeeCee had no idea that her name had been sent for the coveted contest? She revealed the same in an old interview to Simi Garewal.

On the talk show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Priyanka, while speaking about how her family had entered her name without telling her, shared, “Yeah! I just come back from America to do my 12th in India. So, my mom I don’t know randomly just for the heck of it sent my pictures in and pictures that are taken at home, you know. And they sent it in. I was actually in middle of tuition and I was watching ‘Mera Naam Joker’. And I got a phone call and just picked it up and was like ‘Hello’, and she’s like ‘Oh! Hi I’m calling from Femina, this is Ila, your preliminary contest is in four days and this is the hotel and you’ll have to come there. There are about 500 girls chosen so we’ll see you there, no makeup bring high heels and I’ll see you there. Okay, bye’.”

“I was just like, wait how could Femina know I live in Bareilly and she knew my name. So, I was really excited and I was like mom they must have done like a random search or something and found me. Then she very sheepishly came and told me you know I sent those pictures and I was like how could you send those pictures, they are so ugly and she’s like you got a call. So, yeah I just started from there,” she added.

Well, thanks to Madhu Chopra, for introducing the icon who’s now an inspiration of the millions and has invariably won hearts across the globe!