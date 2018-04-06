Miss World Manushi Chillar is not scared of a comparison with Kareena Kapoor

Manushi Chillar made a billion Indian hearts proud in 2017 when she won the coveted Miss World title. Unlike many, Manushi has no immediate plans for Bollywood. Instead, she is busy travelling the country as a part of her Beauty With A Purpose campaign, through which she plans to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene. Recently, the former medical student from Haryana became the brand ambassador for a jewellery brand which is also endorsed by Kareena Kapoor.

At an event organized by Malabar Gold recently, Manushi took questions from reporters and queries on Bollywood were the highlight. As expected, she was asked questions about a comparison with Kareena. “There are a lot of expectations when people have already seen actors like Tamannaah Bhatia and Kareena Kapoor Khan. But I think for a girl who is already living up to a lot of expectations, I wasn’t really scared. There was more of excitement than nervousness.”

✨ @texsaverio @bubahalfian A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Mar 26, 2018 at 12:54am PDT

Manushi also said that her endorsement of the brand is for a different category of jewellery than what Kareena does. “What Kareena Kapoor Khan has been doing and will keep doing is different than the line of jewellery that I am endorsing for Malabar," she told IANS. This will be Manushi’s first brand endorsement.

Speaking about her Bollywood plans, she said that it is something that is not on her mind as of now so she cannot say anything about it. However, when she won the pageant last year, she did say she’d like to do a film with Aamir Khan at some point.