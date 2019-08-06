Antara Kashyap August 06 2019, 2.28 pm August 06 2019, 2.28 pm

Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha are all set to appear in their new film Mission Mangal, which tells the story of India's first Mars mission. The film is a multi-starrer and also stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, and Kriti Kulhari. Mission Mangal's essence is to celebrate the women of ISRO, who helped create history for the nation. However, the first poster of Mission Mangal showed Akshay Kumar towering over his female colleagues. A controversy has hence followed suit about the makers giving special importance to Akshay Kumar. However, the actor has found a defendant in the form of Sonakshi Sinha.

Talking to Hindustan Times, the actor said that no one in the cast was made to feel special. She also said that to highlight Akshay Kumar was merely a marketing decision. "To all of us, it was teamwork. Even while we were shooting, nobody was made to feel smaller than the other person, despite there being so many people. And the fact of the matter is that Akshay Kumar is the biggest star in the film. Someone had told me very long back and this line has stuck in my head, ‘Jo bikta hai, voh dikhta hai’. Today, if you see Akshay’s collections, he’s the highest-selling star in the entire film, that is why (his face is bigger on the poster)."

Recently, even Taapsee Pannu had voiced the same opinion, saying that it was logical to highlight Akshay Kumar because he was the biggest star. "We five being a part of it just makes it go higher. But the box office wouldn't have dropped even if we were not in the film. Pick up any of our films, the five ladies, add them together and compare the collection of the opening day of all those films with an Akshay Kumar movie," she had told PTI.

After the whole controversy fiasco, the makers released another trailer solely dedicated to the women in the film

Check it out:

Also, check out the trailer of the film: