Antara Kashyap August 17 2019, 3.12 pm August 17 2019, 3.12 pm

The highly anticipated film Mission Mangal finally hit the theatres on Independence Day, and needless to say, the film has opened up to a bumper hit. The film consists of a talented and diverse star cast of Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi. Mission Mangal has collected around 28 crores on the first day at the box office, making it the second-highest opened after Salman Khan's Bharat. The film is also one of Akshay Kumar's personal best openers. Overjoyed due to the film's success, Vidya Balan posted a video of her and Akshay Kumar skipping with happiness.

In the video posted by the actress on Instagram, we see Kumar dressed in a grey buttoned-down shirt and Balan in a beautiful saree holding hands and skipping in a corridor. The actor also wrote "When you’re happy and you know it, skip along", crediting the success of the film for the apparent joy. Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar, who were also co-stars in Bhool Bhullaiyaa, often goofed around in sets and promotions of Mission Mangal.

Check out the sweet video below:

Recently Akshay Kumar opened up to a leading daily Indian Express about how he had not anticipated such a big response for Mission Mangal. “On a release day, when you know things are going well, I subside. It’s a normal reaction from my side. I was not expecting this kind of response, to be honest. This is a new genre, never done in the Indian film industry.” He also later added, “When we were making it, writing it, lots of people had told us how much business it’ll do, ‘It’ll go till 60-70 crore.’ Because this genre is not explored, nobody knows. It was a big risk. I had no idea where this film would go, how would people react to science. It was a risk worth taking. Children are watching the film, dragging their parents who are then realising even they didn’t know what kind of things go on to send a satellite on Mars.”