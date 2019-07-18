Priyanka Kaul July 18 2019, 7.04 pm July 18 2019, 7.04 pm

The much-awaited official trailer of Mission Mangal was finally launched on Thursday. The movie is based on the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Mars Orbiter Mission, also known as Mangalyaan. The mission was made to make Mars more accessible to research on. It was a proud movement for India as fans had waited for the trailer ever since the first poster had come out with the film's big star cast. And now, Twitterati has absolutely loved it. The micro-blogging site was flooded with people appreciating it and many are looking forward to watching the movie.

The actor had earlier stressed on how this movie is a special one for him and he really wants his kids to watch the movie. His tweet read, “Mission Mangal, a film which I hope will inspire as much as entertain. A film which I’ve done specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India’s mission to Mars.”

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the first official trailer:

I have never been this excited in my entire life, as much as i am excited after seeing #MissionMangalTrailer@akshaykumar — did i just (@MayuriKashyap3) July 18, 2019

Amazing trailer @akshaykumar sir. Just and saw and feel proud to be Indian. This is one of best trailer of this year . 👌 #MissionMangalTrailer — Om Mishra (@ommishra2899) July 18, 2019

#MissionMangalTrailer Eager to watch this movie Thumbs up for Multidimensional actor @akshaykumar 👍 pic.twitter.com/hVfgSgOyby — Atul Dwivedi (@imAtul111) July 18, 2019

Awesome trailer !!! It'll definitely gonna be Rock on 15 August.. A proud story of a Great Mission of India to Mars And You again going to made us proud @akshaykumar Sir@taapsee @foxstarhindi#MissionMangal#MissionMangalTrailer https://t.co/bj1PWSq4ie — Ankit Kumar (@ankit_tal) July 18, 2019

Fans tweeted how the trailer gave them 'goosebumps' and how they really look forward to watching the movie. While some felt patriotic and applauded Akshay Kumar's acting, other's said that Hollywood should 'copy that'! It will be interesting to see what will be the ratio of the cinema lovers going for Mission Mangal, as the movie clashes with Batla House and Saaho.

During the launch of the official trailer, Akshay said, “I want to request families to watch it with their kids as this movie encourages thinking, which is a very powerful medium,” he said. The trailer shows a number of theories taken from day-to-day life, and highlights the importance of having a thought process.

The actor shared how it’s important to know the facts related to an event which otherwise do not come to the surface, “It’s a true story. I would the mission carried forward by ISRO was priceless. I myself was surprised when I got to know about the whole mission (during the filming). The same thing happened when I was doing Airlift,” he added.

Mission Mangal is slated to release on August 15, 2019.