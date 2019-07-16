Darshana Devi July 16 2019, 1.50 pm July 16 2019, 1.50 pm

Akshay Kumar, who is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, is coming up with an exciting Independence Day release. The film, titled Mission Mangal, stars an ensemble cast including Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Kulhari and Nithya Menen. The teaser of the film was dropped just a few days back and left us thrilled! And now, it’s time for the trailer. On Monday, Akshay announced the release date of the trailer on Instagram along with a fresh poster.

The poster sees Akshay and Vidya looking in opposite directions, with a large sized moon in the background. We also see a slightly worried Taapsee and an amazed Sonakshi in the poster, along with the other key characters. While Akshay is seen wearing an intense expression, Vidya looks hopeful in it. As part of his caption, the Khiladi revealed that the film’s trailer is to be out on July 18. “Ek kahaani, jisne Indian space science ki paribhasha hi badal di,” wrote Akshay, describing the film.

Take a look at Akshay’s post here:

An earlier report said that the makers are planning to launch the trailer on a ‘grand level’, by keeping the theme of the film. The film will have Akshay essaying the character of ISRO scientist Rakesh Dhawan. The actor previously revealed that he did the film, especially for his daughter. “Mission Mangal, a film which I hope will inspire as much as entertain. A film which I’ve done specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India’s mission to Mars,” he had tweeted.