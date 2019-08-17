Antara Kashyap August 17 2019, 12.47 pm August 17 2019, 12.47 pm

Akshay Kumar is currently soaking in the success of Mission Mangal, which has had a blockbuster Independence Day opening! The film which also stars Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, and Kirti Kulhari opened to an approximate of 28 crores. Not only is the film the second-highest opener of 2019 after Salman Khan's Bharat, but it is also one the biggest openers for Akshay Kumar. In a recent interview with a leading daily. Akshay Kumar opened up about how the big and diverse cast consisting of such talented actors was one o the reasons why the film had so much credibility.

The actor opened up about the huge success of Mission Mangal, "On a release day, when you know things are going well, I subside. It’s a normal reaction from my side. I was not expecting this kind of response, to be honest. This is a new genre, never done in the Indian film industry,” he said. He also opened up about people saying that the film would only make 60-70 crores when they were making it. The Khiladi actor opened up about the credibility of a multi-starrer. He said, “Without taking any names, actors in our industry still don’t understand that they should do two heroes, three heroes subjects. They are not doing it. I tried to find out why but everyone wants to do a solo hero subject. The earlier generation, my generation used to do that. If you see (now), there’s no three hero subject. With extreme difficulty, after folding hands, two heroes will come together, this doesn’t happen in Hollywood. It only happens here and it’s very sad. I would love to do a four, five hero subject. It doesn’t matter. Till your role is fine and you know you’re a part of a good film. Is it the insecurity that matters to them? I fail to understand.”

The bumper opening of Mission Mangal is a great feat as John Abraham's Batla House has also opened on the same day. Batla House, which is about the infamous encounter of the same name in Delhi's Jamia Nagar, has opened to a good 13 crores. John and Akshay had also clashed in 2018 when their films Gold and Satyamev Jayate faced off at the box office.