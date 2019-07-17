Divya Ramnani July 17 2019, 6.16 pm July 17 2019, 6.16 pm

Recently, the makers of Mission Mangal unveiled the film’s teaser that featured its entire cast including Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Taapsee Pannu among others. It opened to a great response and was declared as one of the most anticipated films of 2019. Mission Mangal is a tribute to India’s Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), wherein a group of hardworking scientists from ISRO helped in landing an Indian satellite on Mars. The film’s teaser showed glimpses of the scientists, all gearing up to witness the history and it managed to strike the right chord.

At a recent interaction, Akshay Kumar was quizzed about the film’s exciting story. The actor revealed how he wasn’t aware of it until he was approached for Mission Mangal. He was quoted as saying, “To be honest, I didn’t know much about this story. I also tried asking a lot of people but even they weren’t aware of it. Certain stories end up being untouched, so I feel very lucky to get the opportunity of knowing further about this story, which is based on true and inspiring events.”

Here's the teaser of Mission Mangal:

Further, Akki made an interesting revelation. He said, “Mission Mangal is based on a real story, where it’s shown that we (Indians) placed the satellite on the Mars in the first attempt by spending 400-450 crores, whereas NASA took around 3-4 takes and they had also put whopping thousands of crores on stake. Well, the most interesting part is that our scientists used ‘home science’ inside science. And if you watch the whole story, you will be impressed because I am bowled over the way they did it.” Exciting, isn’t it?