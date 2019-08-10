Antara Kashyap August 10 2019, 12.59 pm August 10 2019, 12.59 pm

Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha are all set to appear on a film together after 5 years, their last film together being Holiday (2014). This time, the co-stars are playing ISRO scientists who were behind the success of the Mangalyaan mission. Their film, Mission Mangal is set to hit the theatres on Independence Day, August 15. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, and Sharman Joshi. The cast is at the peak of promotions at the moment, and during one of these moments, Sonakshi Sinha hit Akshay Kumar and made him fall on his back!

Sonakshi posted the videos on her Instagram story, where she hits Akshay Kumar who leans back on his chair while he is answering a question. Sonakshi's blow makes him fall right on his back. The other castmates are seen shouting as they are shocked. Akshay Kumar is heard asking, "What are you doing?", Sonakshi goes on to say that if people irritate her, she does that. However, this is when Taapsee points out saying that this was a plan between Sonakshi and Akshay, that is why it was being recorded. It is quite funny how well executed the plan was, on Akshay and Sonakshi's part, to make all their co-stars shocked!

Check out the hilarious video below:

Mission Mangal also marks the directorial debut of Jagan Shakti who assisted AR Murugadoss' film with Akshay Kumar, Holiday. Akshay Kumar and Jagan Shakti are also going to collaborate on the Hindi remake of AR Murugadoss' film Katthi starring Vijay.