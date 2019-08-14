Antara Kashyap August 14 2019, 10.24 am August 14 2019, 10.24 am

Akshay Kumar is basically one of Bollywood biggest stars. So imagine your surprise when you call your friend and the phone is answered by none other than Mr. Khiladi himself? This happened to a woman named Krishna on Tuesday, who had called her friend, a journalist who had put her phone to record the cast of Mission Mangal during a press conference, but received an answer from Akshay Kumar instead. The actor, who is known for his sense of humour, picked up a ringing phone that a journalist had forgotten to silence and calmly asked her friend to call later.

In a video posted by a celebrity photojournalist, we see how Akshay Kumar interrupted the press conference in the middle of Kirti Kulhari's answer and answered the phone. We can also hear Taapsee Pannu asking him to pick up the phone and say hello. We can only wonder what the journalist's friend must be thinking. There is a big chance that she might feel it was a prank, or maybe the woman realised she got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to speak to Kumar.

Check out the video below:

During the promotions, we also saw Akshay Kumar goofing around with his castmates. Here's a video of Akshay and Sonakshi plotting a hilarious prank to shock the women of Mission Mangal.

Check it out: