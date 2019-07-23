Ranjini Maitra July 23 2019, 3.54 pm July 23 2019, 3.54 pm

A few days ago, the trailer of Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal hit the internet and garnered great reviews in no time. Akshay, in the film, plays the commander of the team of scientists who make India's Mission to Mars possible. In the teaser, we saw him initiating the operation with much enthusiasm and the trailer kept up to the mood as well. Now, in a recently released promo, Akshay is seen doing some pep talk.

"Sir, no nation in this world has been able to reach Mars in the very first attempt, yet," he is seen telling someone. Mission Mangal, on that note, revolves around ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission, which made India the first Asian nation to reach Mars in the first attempt and was also India's first interplanetary expedition. With the successful launch of Mangalyaan, ISRO became the world's fourth space agency to have successfully ventured to Mars.

Watch the new promo of Mission Mangal below:

Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen are playing the five female scientists who led the mission. However, Mission Mangal seems to come across as an 'Akshay Kumar film'. Plenty of people are not happy about this and feel that the real protagonists i.e. the female characters aren't getting sufficient mileage. Taapsee, however, defended Akshay in this.

"The problem is not from this end (the film). The people who are not happy about it, they need to do something because there's a reason behind it. The star value is such. That's a brutal truth that we need to accept and then think that there is no point questioning it. Be the reason to change this truth," she told PTI.