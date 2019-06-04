Ranjini Maitra June 04 2019, 12.17 am June 04 2019, 12.17 am

Akshay Kumar is on a roll with his patriotic films for a couple of years now. The actor is now working on Mission Mangal, Jagan Shakti's film revolving around scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who participated in the Mars Orbiter Mission. Considering that this was a landmark achievement in India's space science research, the film is expected to be filled with a high amount of patriotism as well. Hence, when a couple of days ago, fans came across rumours of Akshay only playing a cameo in the film, it was a shocker.

But the good news is, nothing like that is happening. Filmmaker R Balki, who is producing the project, refuted the rumours and assured that Akshay was very much the lead actor of Mission Mangal. “I have no clue where this false news originated. Akshay has more screen time than just 25 minutes. Akshay is the hero of the film. He will be seen for a longer duration than even Kesari,” he told Deccan Chronicle.

“When Akshay has a cameo or an extended guest appearance in a film, he announces that himself loud and clear. He did that with Naam Shabana, right? Taapsee Pannu was the leading lady of the film and everyone associated with the film, including Akshay himself, made this clear to the fans well in advance,” they said.