Ranjini Maitra July 10 2019, 1.03 pm July 10 2019, 1.03 pm

Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal celebrates India's Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), which made ISRO the world's fourth space agency to have reached Mars. Behind this glorious mission, which remains a landmark in India's space research history, was a bunch of exceptionally hardworking scientists, who went out of their way to make it happen. In an age when women are literally breaking any and every gender boundary to make their presence felt, a film to celebrate the women scientists sounds apt.

In Mission Mangal, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menon play the five scientists who made the Mangalyaan mission possible. "I get inspired when a film like this happens in front of me. What a brilliant story this is, inspired by a real incident," Akshay said. He further explained how MOM not only took India's space research many miles ahead but was also made possible at a much lesser expense.

"Few people know NASA sent a satellite to Mars for close to Rs. 6000 crore and ISRO did it in only Rs. 450 crore. Just see the difference... A little common sense and we saved a lot of money. Can you believe this story has not been told yet? 1 want to tell it, that's why I came on board," he added.

There were reports of Akshay having a 20-minute appearance in the film. But the teaser that dropped on Tuesday, features him as a senior scientist, commanding the mission. We don't yet know if he has a full-fledged role, but he says the film belongs to the women.

"This is a work of 17 engineers and scientists at ISRO. While listening to so many real stories of women scientists, I found it amazing how they managed their homes while being so incredible at work. Through this film, I want to tell them that they're great. This movie belongs to these five girls , played by Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menon. This is their movie," he added.