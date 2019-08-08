Antara Kashyap August 08 2019, 10.15 am August 08 2019, 10.15 am

Akshay Kumar is all set to wave his magic wand and deliver another box office hit with Mission Mangal. A multi-starrer, the film also features Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, and Kriti Kulhari. The film is about India's successful Mangalyaan mission and the people who helped achieve this feat. Akshay Kumar plays Rakesh Dhawan, the Mission director who along with project director played by Vidya Balan, brings together a team of experts for the mission. Now the actor has shared a new still from the film that teases a new trailer for the film using a very smart but hilarious pun!

The still shared by Kumar on Instagram is split into two halves, one which says 'Bachelor', and the second, 'of Science'. The two parts are separated by the Mangalyaan rocket. This indicates that the Mission Director is not just a regular bachelor, but one who is committed to science. We wonder if it is an indicator that the new trailer will give us an insight into the personal lives of those involved in the project.

Check the picture out:

The makers of Mission Mangal recently received flak when the official poster showed Akshay towering over the rest of his castmates, despite the film claiming to focus on the women who were behind the mission. Taapsee Pannu had a response for this and defended Kumar by saying it was merely a business decision. She said to an entertainment website, "We five being a part of it just makes it go higher. But the box office wouldn't have dropped even if we were not in the film. Pick up any of our films, the five ladies, add them together and compare the collection of the opening day of all those films with an Akshay Kumar movie."