Priyanka Kaul August 16 2019, 11.51 am August 16 2019, 11.51 am

Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal finally hit the theatres on Thursday, August 15th, 2019. The movie has received a bumper opening and has reportedly made an approximate of Rs 28 crore at the box office. Apart from being the second-highest opener of the year after Salman Khan starrer Bharat, this has also become one of the highest openers for any of Akshay’s films. The movie has a huge female star cast with Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen, along with Sharma Joshi in pivotal roles.

Watch the trailer of the movie here:

The Khiladi seems to have taken over the 15th August day bigger and better with each other. His last three movies that were released around or on the same day include Rustom (2016), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), and Gold (2018). Apart from that, the day also saw the festival of Raksha Bandhan falling on the same day. According to a report in Box Office India, “It will be a huge first-day number for this type of film which does not have any of the elements of an initial film with no chartbuster song and no action. It’s just one big star and the holiday factor taking the film to another level but the first day will be a one-off and the film will find its real level on day two and will have to go on from there to become a big HIT. The holiday first day ensures the film is a success unless something drastic goes wrong over the weekend.”

A new song from the movie titled Tota Udd was recently released. Watch the song here: