Priyanka Kaul July 18 2019, 1.04 pm July 18 2019, 1.04 pm

The Independence Day weekend is going to be a feast for all cinema-goers. Apart from John Abraham’s Batla house and Prabhas's Saaho, the multi starrer Mission Mangal will also hit the theatres. The movie is based on the real-life story of Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO) Mars Orbiter Mission which made it more accessible to research on the neighbouring planet. On Thursday, Akshay Kumar dropped in a reminder of his movie’s upcoming first official trailer which will be dropped at 1.30 pm today afternoon.

Check out Akshay Kumar’s tweet here:

The post has the nameplates of the designations they will be playing in the movie.

A week ago, the official teaser of the movie was released. The teaser surely sent chills as the people appreciated it on social media platforms. Since it’s a patriotic movie, Kumar in an earlier tweet had shared that he hopes his children will look up to him in future when they see this movie. His tweet read, “Mission Mangal, a film which I hope will inspire as much as entertain. A film which I’ve done specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India’s mission to Mars,” he had tweeted.

On World Emoji Day this Wednesday, Kumar revealed an official emoji for his movie. It was the planet Mars with an Indian flag hoisted over it. It was, in fact, a ‘fun activity’ introduced by the actor himself.

Here' the emoji selected by the actor:

It’s amazing to see so much enthusiasm to find the best emoji for #MissionMangal. The#MissionMangalEmoji has just been made. Thank you @TwitterIndia. #WorldEmojiDay pic.twitter.com/9WhRWwxEGH — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 17, 2019

Recently, the actor revealed that he was unaware of the mission prior to being approached on a subject on it. He was quoted as saying, “To be honest, I didn’t know much about this story. I also tried asking a lot of people but even they weren’t aware of it. Certain stories end up being untouched, so I feel very lucky to get the opportunity of knowing further about this story, which is based on true and inspiring events.”