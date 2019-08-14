Soheib Ahsan August 14 2019, 2.15 pm August 14 2019, 2.15 pm

The Mission Mangal cast has been having a fun time working together. They have been sharing their fun moments on social media as well. On Wednesday, the film's entire cast graced a press conference promoting the film. On their way back from the conference, Vidya Balan shared a video of Akshay Kumar singing the song Chal Mere Bhai out loud in the car while listening to it on his air pods. Nithya Menen, who was seated next to the Rusom actor, was shaking with laughter throughout the video.

In the caption of the post, Vidya Balan expressed her excitement for the film's release using the words Chal Mere Bhai. The film will release tomorrow on August 15. Fans too have been eagerly waiting for the release of this film considering its female-centric cast and its celebration of ISRO's feat.

Check out Vidya Balan's Instagram post below:

Nevertheless, this is just a subtle fun moment. Social media has lately been flooded with pranks, the cast members have been pulling on each other. Earlier a video had been released of Sonakshi Sinha knocking Akshay Kumar down while the latter was leaning back in a chair. Akshay has not been far behind when it comes to giving his co-stars a good laugh. Even at today's press conference, a journalist's phone that had been kept on the table in front of the film's cast for recording purposes began ringing. To his co-stars' amusement, Akshay picked up the call and asked the person to call back later after identifying himself.

Check out the trailer of Mission Mangal below: