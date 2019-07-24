Onkar Kulkarni July 24 2019, 7.27 pm July 24 2019, 7.27 pm

At present, Sonakshi Sinha is busy promoting her upcoming film Khandaani Shafakhana. The actress is going to have a busy month ahead as while this film releases on Aug 2, she has one more film coming up which is set for Aug 15 release. The movie being Mission Mangal co-starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu among others. With Akki on board, there are pranks in store. The actor is known to be one of the biggest pranksters of Bollywood.

While this being the case, on the sets of Mission Mangal, it was otherwise. Talking to in.com, Sonakshi, who plays an important role in the film says that Vidya was quite a prankster on the sets. She says, “I am working with Vidya for the first time. She is extremely naughty. On the sets, she would constantly pull people’s legs. She is one of the funniest persons to have around. She constantly plays pranks. She tried to pull a prank on me too, but I am also very smart (laughs). I love her banter, the way she talks, the jokes she cracks, she was just amazing!”

Talking more about Vidya, she further added, “I really loved working on the sets with Vidya. I got along well with her. In fact, we all bonded as a team well. I have had the funniest work experiences while working on this movie."