At present, Sonakshi Sinha is busy promoting her upcoming film Khandaani Shafakhana. The actress is going to have a busy month ahead as while this film releases on Aug 2, she has one more film coming up which is set for Aug 15 release. The movie being Mission Mangal co-starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu among others. With Akki on board, there are pranks in store. The actor is known to be one of the biggest pranksters of Bollywood.
While this being the case, on the sets of Mission Mangal, it was otherwise. Talking to in.com, Sonakshi, who plays an important role in the film says that Vidya was quite a prankster on the sets. She says, “I am working with Vidya for the first time. She is extremely naughty. On the sets, she would constantly pull people’s legs. She is one of the funniest persons to have around. She constantly plays pranks. She tried to pull a prank on me too, but I am also very smart (laughs). I love her banter, the way she talks, the jokes she cracks, she was just amazing!”
Talking more about Vidya, she further added, “I really loved working on the sets with Vidya. I got along well with her. In fact, we all bonded as a team well. I have had the funniest work experiences while working on this movie."
Apart from these two, Sonakshi is also busy with Dabangg 3 and Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The actress is excited about the Salman Khan starrer and speaking about the latter, she opens up saying, “With ‘Bhuj…’ this is the first time I am going to play a real-life character. I essay the role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya. She is a woman who gathered 300 villagers to build a runway in one night for the plane to land when we were fighting the war.” The Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt co-starrer is based on the Indo-Pak war of 1971.Read More