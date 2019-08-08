Antara Kashyap August 08 2019, 3.36 pm August 08 2019, 3.36 pm

The multi-starrer of the year, Mission Mangal is all set to release on Independence Day and it has, obviously, created a huge buzz. Headed by Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen and Kriti Kulhari, who play the scientists from ISRO who made India's mission to Mars successful. On Thursday, Akshay took to his Instagram to announce the second trailer of the film. This time, the makers have decided to lose the "Impossible Hai" and present the film with a little more conviction.

In the trailer shared by Akshay Kumar through IGTV, we see a failed experiment by ISRO which makes Raghav Dhawan, played by Akshay Kumar, to believe that ISRO would not be able to manage a big project. Early in the trailer, there is a classic Akshay Kumar PJ involving a laddoo and the failed mission. The trailer then goes on to show Vidya Balan telling Akshay Kumar that a rickshaw can travel a long distance if the driver wants to, metaphorically speaking about a mission to Mars. We then see a little insight to the banter between Sharman Joshi and Sonakshi Sinha, who takes a dig name Eka Gandhi and says that despite her name being Gandhi, her motto is to Quit India (because she wants to work at NASA). Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, and Kriti Kulhari are actually invisible in this trailer and it's mostly Akshay Kumar with his motivational dialogues. But after the whole poster fiasco, we are not very surprised.

Check out the trailer below:

Akshay Kumar also posted a poster from the film to announce the trailer. There, we can see two pictures of the actor separated by the Mangalyaan rocket. One side says 'Bachelor' and other, 'of Science'.

Check it out below: