Soheib Ahsan August 01 2019, 1.57 pm August 01 2019, 1.57 pm

Audiences were and have been waiting for Mission Mangal for a number of reasons. One of the major reasons being that the film has a number of female protagonists. Keeping this in mind fans were surprised and disappointed when the film's poster was released. On the poster, Akshay Kumar had the major chunk on the right side whereas the remainder of the cast was placed on the left side given a substantially smaller space. Fans made sure to express their displeasure at this.

Check out Mission Mangal's poster below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on Jul 4, 2019 at 4:53am PDT

Taapsee Pannu who is in the film commented on the issue in an interview with Hindustan Times. She said "Whatever issue happened with the poster, hope people realize it and do something about it rather than questioning the makers. The audience can change things by walking into theatres where women are at the forefront. Hopefully, in the future, it shouldn't be about gender. Eventually, it is a business and about how much money your films can make." It is unclear if this controversy led to it but Akshay Kumar on Thursday shared a promo of the film which focusses on the female cast of the film.

Check out Mission Mangal's new promo below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on Jul 31, 2019 at 11:57pm PDT