Soheib Ahsan August 15 2019, 11.24 am August 15 2019, 11.24 am

Mission Mangal is a film that is best suited for Indian audiences. The film's focus is on giving viewers a good laugh and showing the human side of a scientific feat. The film is not about the scientific methods that made Mission Mangalyaan possible but rather about the importance of the human factor involved. Along the way, it gives us a good laugh showing the imperfect side of the scientists. It shows the struggle to quench their thirst for the life-long dreams they have grown up with.

The film starts with a launch failure by ISRO which turns India into a laughing stock around the world. Even though the failure is due to miscalculations by Tara (Vidya Balan), Rakesh (Akshay Kumar) takes the blame with no grudges. Things take an interesting turn when the two figure out a way to send a satellite to Mars through home science techniques. They are soon joined by a team that lacks any faith in the plan. The crux of the film sees the two masterminds motivate the team to believe in the plan as well as find simple solutions to major roadblocks. These solutions go on to show that India's strength in any given situation lies in simplicity. It also addresses how underestimated the country is, globally. Nevertheless, none of this matters when it comes to the Mission Mars team who have the power of unbreakable faith.

Coming to the cast, they should be given a pat on the back for doing their job well. Akshay Kumar plays the annoyingly unhinged scientist who is immune to every negative force around him. The same can be said for Vidya Balan who plays the loving mother who is a true superhero balancing two lives. The rest of the team do a commendable job playing their part in the team. The primary cast works well together like a well-oiled machine with all the necessary bolts intact.

The humor aspect is one of the strongest pillars of the film. Recognising India's diversity, director Jagan Shakti plays on those notes portraying the coming together of different backgrounds. Where the film starts becoming redundant is its competitive side. The first half of the film addresses the Mars Mission not as a space exploration project, but rather as a competition to give the world a middle finger. It gives more attention to the world's opinions of India than needed. Dalip Tahil's antagonistic character quickly becomes redundant and shifts the film's focus to mocking Nasa rather than addressing ISRO's feats. Fortunately, the second half of the film does a better job as it returns to the intended trajectory. It shows us the scientific details of the Mars Mission and shows us how the ending hope of the scientists in a situation that refuses to go right. In this half, the film does an impressive job of showing us the detailed journey of the orbiting satellite through space until its final destination.