Mission Mangal: Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu start shooting despite legal issues

Not all's 'mangal' with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal, a film that he had recently announced with leading ladies like Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu and Kirti Kulhari. When Vidya Balan started shooting for the film, US based filmmaker Radha Bharadwaj filed a lawsuit claiming that the script belonged to her. However, it looks like the producers of Mangal are paying little attention to the lawsuit and both Sonakshi and Taapsee have also started shooting for the film. The actresses took to Instagram to inform their fans about it.

While Sonakshi has not disclosed details about her role, Taapsee has revealed that she plays Kritika Agarwal who works in the Navigation and Communication Department.

The movie is based on India’s Mars Mission and Bharadwaj claims that the makers are making the movie on her script. Bharadwaj alleges that she had met Atul Kasbekar, one of the producers of Mission Mangal, in 2016 and had shared her script with him. She also claims that at that time Atul had shared the script with Vidya Balan, who is now a part of the film. According to reports, Bharadwaj had registered her script with the US Copyright Office for the US and Indian market in 2016. She also claims to have completed the shooting of her movie titled Space MOMs. We wonder if Bharadwaj will be given credit for the script or will her allegations turn out to be false. Time will tell.