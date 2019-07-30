Divya Ramnani July 30 2019, 3.42 pm July 30 2019, 3.42 pm

Ever since Akshay Kumar announced a film on the first Indian satellite that landed on Mars, there has been a lot of anticipation. Titled Mission Mangal, it is a tribute to India’s Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), wherein a group of female scientists worked effortlessly towards landing the satellite on Mars. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha and others in pivotal roles. However, troubles began when the makers unveiled its first poster. Well, it was majorly occupied by Akshay Kumar’s face while the leading ladies, on whom the film is based, were not given the expected coverage.

As a consequence of the same, the makers of Mission Mangal, including Akshay Kumar, received backlash. Netizens were quick to point out how a women-oriented film’s poster has been dominated by a male. Now, at a recent interaction, Taapsee Pannu, who is known for being vocal about her opinion, was quizzed about the same and she had a blunt response. The Pink actor stated that it was the right decision since it is Akshay, who will pull the audiences towards the theatres. She was quoted to Hindustan Times, “It is great people notice that also then those same people can do something about the collections of a female-driven film. Because Akshay Kumar will get the audience in the theatre, that is the hard fact. All of us are great to work in our capacities. But, he will still manage to get a bigger number, at the end of the day. We cannot run away from this reality.”

Taapsee further added, “Whatever issue happened with the poster, hope people realise it and do something about rather than questioning the makers. The audience can change things by walking into theatres where women are at the forefront. Hopefully, in the future it shouldn’t be about the gender, but whose films get the numbers. Eventually, it is a business and about how much money your films can make.”

Mission Mangal is slated to release on August 15, 2019.