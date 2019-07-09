Ranjini Maitra July 09 2019, 1.40 pm July 09 2019, 1.40 pm

A couple of days ago, Akshay Kumar took to social media to share what inspired him to pick a film like Mission Mangal. "For several years Hollywood made movies and TV Shows like Star Trek, Star Wars, Gravity etc. This inspired an entire generation of inventors, scientists and explorers. I have always wanted to be a part of one such movie. A movie that inspires the future generations. One that celebrates imagination and curiosity," he wrote.

All the above points stand true for Mission Mangal, which revolves around India's Mars Orbiter Mission. Days after sharing the first poster of the film, he has now dropped the first teaser. The brief video captures the excitement of the group of supervising scientists, on the day of the mission. We see glimpses of Akshay, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Sonakshi Sinha, all up and alert, for a new history is to be made any moment! It begins with Akshay commanding the operation while his women army is all ears.

"The premise is based on true events, but the team has taken some creative liberties for cinematic purposes. The mission was successful because of the teamwork, and every character has their moment of glory in the screenplay. It is the story of an underdog team standing tall against all odds," a source told India Today.

The Mars Orbiter Mission or MOM, also known as Mangalyaan, was launched in November 2013 by ISRO. Apart from being India's first interplanetary mission, it also made ISRO the fourth space agency to reach Mars. The other three are NASA, European Space Agency and Roscomos.