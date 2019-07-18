Rushabh Dhruv July 18 2019, 4.17 pm July 18 2019, 4.17 pm

Known to star in films with a unique message, the Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Mission Mangal. This one comes with quite a hard-hitting content and celebrates India's Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), which made ISRO the world's fourth space agency to have reached Mars. After leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film, on Thursday, the makers unveiled the trailer online and, yes, it lived well up to our expectations. While at the trailer launch event, Akshay addressed one and all on how he experiments with his roles in movies. And at the same time, one of the reporters quizzed Akki on when media experiments with their questions to stars, they get tagged as trolls which often leads to a fight among the two.

Well, to which, Akshay did not keep mum and, in fact, replied in quite a calm and calculative manner. Without taking names, Akshay emphasised on the point how media and actors are like husband and wife and both of them need each other. Further, the actor also talked about how he wants such fights to be resolved ASAP. Dear Kangana, are you listening to Akki?

Here take a look at what Akshay said on fight with media:

Just in case, you have not yet watched it, here's the trailer of the film below:

A couple of days ago, fans came across rumours of Akshay only playing a cameo in the film and, of course, it was a shocker. But filmmaker R Balki, who is producing the project, refuted the rumours and assured that Akshay was very much the lead actor of Mission Mangal. “I have no clue where this false news originated. Akshay has more screen time than just 25 minutes. Akshay is the hero of the film. He will be seen for a longer duration than even Kesari,” he told Deccan Chronicle.