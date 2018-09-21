Mission Mars movie review: Imran Khan's directorial debut is neatly done

24th September 2014 was the date India joined an exalted league of nations, with ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) becoming the world's fourth space agency to reach Mars after the Soviet Space Program, Nasa and the European Space Agency. With this, India became the first Asian nation to reach the Mars orbit and world's only nation to have done so in the first attempt.

This glorious story that we can wrap in a bouquet of words, took a bunch of exceptionally hardworking scientists choosing faith over uncertainty, pushing every hurdle and investing every bit of hope for nearly two years before the Mangalyaan took off. So did India, towards a new prestige. That's precisely the pride Imran Khan's short film Mission Mars wants to capture.

Khan, who is missing from films for quite a while now, made a comeback, albeit as a director. Johnnie Walker- The Journey and Dharma 2.0's venture, Mission Mars is a well-researched, neatly put effort that encapsulates the gigantic journey in a nutshell. Even a layman can look at it and figure out that technical aspects were indeed taken seriously and have been replicated as much as possible.

The tension, as well as the excitement, comes alive in a way that it engages you and you want to live the emotions. The film is spread over a span of the 32 months that witnessed most of the madness, mostly set over the control rooms and a few board meetings, cradling from demotivation to determination. Prakash Belawadi plays the pioneer of the mission, while supportive characters are played by Vijay Kashyap, Abhishek Saha, Sonali Kashyap and Deepak Dhadwal among others.

Known as MOM (Mars Orbiter Mission) , this specific development remains a landmark in the history of India's space research. Given the new ways how consumers are now accepting content, it was probably a smart choice for Imran to spin it as a short film instead of a feature.

Well done, Mr debutant director!