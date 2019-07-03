Priyanka Kaul July 03 2019, 3.09 pm July 03 2019, 3.09 pm

Sports biopics seem to be the new trend in Bollywood. And now, Tapsee Pannu has joined the league, the second time. The actress, who played a hockey player in her movie Soorma, has been roped in to play the lead in a biopic based on Mithali Raj, captain of the Indian women’s cricket team. Viacom18 Motion Pictures had announced the project in 2017 and the lead was awaited.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the formalities will be done once the studio has a director on board. The story has been locked but the script is still being developed.

From holding a record of being the only player to captain India in an ICC ODI World Cup twice (2005 and 2017) to be the highest scorer in International cricket (Women), Mithali Raj was various accomplishments to her credit.

In an earlier interview to PTI, Tapsee had expressed her desire to play the role in a sports biopic if it comes her way. She had said, “Right now, they are collecting material and the script has not been written yet. If they offer me, I will be very happy. I really want to do a sports biopic.”

Biopics on sports personalities isn't new in India. Mary Kom, Dangal and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag are some of the films that worked well at the box office. Cricket too has had its share with MSD: The Untold Story (Mahendra Singh Dhoni biopic) and Azhar (the Mohammad Azharuddin biopic).