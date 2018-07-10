Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mahaakshay Chakraborty gets married, amidst the controversy – view pics!

Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mahaakshay Chakraborty landed in trouble after a complaint of rape and cheating was filed against him. But amidst all the controversies surrounding him, Mahaakshay tied the knot today with actress Madalsa. The ceremony took place at a hotel in Ooty. The pictures from the wedding are doing the rounds on social media.

Just few days before the wedding, the complaint was filed against the actor and his mother. Reportedly, Mahaakshay was all set to get married on July 7, but the police reached at the venue and took the actor in their custody for investigation. However, the reports have turned out to be untrue. The two registered their marriage on July 7 and on Tuesday (July 10), the two tied the knot in a ceremony.

When the complaint was filed there were a lot of reports that the marriage will be called off. But, looks like it has not affected the wedding at all. Mahaakshay and Madalsa are looking quite happy together in the wedding pictures. For the uninitiated, Madalsa is the daughter of actress Sheela Sharma.

Well, it is an arranged marriage for Mahaakshay and Madalsa. The latter had revealed that the parents took the first step and later she and Mahaakshay took the relationship further. Reportedly, they had got engaged in March this year.