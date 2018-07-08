Mithun Chakroborty’s son Mimoh granted bail, wedding ceremony cancelled

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mahaakshay aka Mimoh has been granted anticipatory bail in a complaint filed by a woman accusing him of rape and cheating. His wedding ceremony which was to take place on Saturday had to be cancelled. The arrival of police at the venue of his marriage to carry out further investigations coaxed the groom’s family to call off the ceremony.

On Thursday, the Bombay High Court had refused to grant interim bail to Yogeeta Bali and son Mimoh. Later, the duo moved to the Delhi court and Special Judge Ashutosh Kumar granted the relief to Bali and Mimoh stating that they have deep roots in society and are not likely to abscond. The Judge said that in the event of an arrest, the applicants would be released on a personal bond of Rs one lakh with two sureties each of the like amount.

The woman had placed allegations against Mimoh on grounds of raping and cheating her. She stated that he kept physical relations with her for almost four years on the pretext of settling down. The court had prima facie stated that on the basis of the FIR filed, the case would proceed in accordance with the law.

In her complaint, she also accused Yogeeta Bali of threatening her if she continues with the relationship. Reports say, the woman who was scared for her life, moved from Delhi to Mumbai. She also alleged that Mimoh gave her some medicine to abort her pregnancy.