Modi Biopic: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and others attend a screening with Vivek Oberoi

Divya Ramnani May 20 2019, 9.42 pm May 20 2019, 9.42 pm

The upcoming biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which stars Vivek Oberoi, has been a hot topic of discussion in Bollywood. Though, majorly for all the wrong reasons. Right from the film’s release date to it being made in just 38 days, this Omung Kumar directorial has been at the receiving end of criticism for several grounds. However, Monday seems to be an exception. While in the morning, the makers launched a new poster, we now spotted a handful of Indian politicians, as they graced the film’s special screening in Delhi.

In the pictures, we spotted Rajyavardhan Rathore, who serves as the Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting. He was accompanied by various other ministers. Hero of the film, Vivek Oberoi, too arrived in a multi-coloured suit. By the looks of Vivek, he appeared to be least concerned, especially after his latest action on Twitter. The actor was joined by the producer of Narendra Modi biopic – Sandip Ssingh. The duo further interacted with the media.

Have a look at the pictures from the screening of Narendra Modi biopic here:

Earlier in the day, Vivek Oberoi was under the scanner for sharing a nasty joke. In the tweet posted by the actor, he poked fun at his and Salman Khan’s much-dramatised love affair with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The Company actor received a massive amount of backlash on the same.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi biopic will make it to the big screens on May 24, 2019. In his latest statement, Sandip Ssingh expressed his relief on the same, he said, “As a responsible citizen we respect the law of the country. After a lot of discussions and keeping the curiosity and excitement about the film in mind we have decided to release the film immediately after the Lok Sabha Election results. We are now releasing our film on 24th May 2019. This is the first time a film will be promoted for only four days. I hope now nobody has any problem with the film and we are hoping for the smooth release this time.”