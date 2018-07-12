Mohabbat: We love Aishwarya Rai Bachchan but not Fanney Khan’s first song

We want to go gaga since Aishwarya is going ga, ma (sa, re, ga, ma??). But while she plays Gaga, all we could think of was na, na. It’s a tongue twister alright but Fanney Khan’s first song, Mohabbat, is hardly worth any of our praise except how wonderful Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks even at the age of... nobody cares.

Ash looks every bit the superstar that she is but it also looks like the makers decided to do a shoddy job with the rest of the song because, ‘Ashwariya ji toh dhoom macha he dengii!’

In a recent interview, the film’s director Atul Manjrekar said and we quote, “The concept of the song came through Aishwarya’s character in the film. She is the number one singer and the most beautiful woman in the country. The song sees her character touring across India and performing in front of a live audience. For the sequence, we referenced recent concerts that featured Arijit Singh, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay. That was the starting point.” No shit, Naushad! But what about the song itself?

The reimagined blast from the past has a melody that’s hardly engaging and a hook line that has been borrowed from the 1946 classic Jawan Hai Mohabbat. Film: Anmol Ghadi. Singer: Mallika-E-Tarannum, Noor Jehan. Composer: Naushad. And yet the music reimaginer, we refuse to call him a composer, did what he did to the song. Sunidhi Chauhan tries hard to put some life into an otherwise average number but fails to rise till the hook kicks in.

T-series is one of the premier music institutions in the industry. Its mix-tape is a truly commendable property but this first song from Fanney Khan, we are afraid, is hardly Jawan and we feel no Mohabbat for the number. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s sheer beauty definitely deserved better.