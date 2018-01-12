Mohalla Assi clears with ‘A’ certificate after 2 years of struggle

After two years of legal tangles, Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s satirical drama Mohalla Assi, on the commercialisation of Varanasi has been cleared for release with an ‘A’ certificate. Mohalla Assi, that stars Sunny Deol and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles and is hopeful to release before Holi.

“We were very disturbed and had a lot of tension, but now I am very excited that it will release,” said producer Vinay Tiwari. "After a prolonged legal battle, we have received a judgement favouring our argument and CBFC has now issued an A certificate for the movie. We will try and release it before Holi,” Tiwari added.

The shooting of the Sunny Deol, Sakshi Tanwar, Ravi Kishan-starrer began in 2011. The film that’s based on the book Kashi Ka Assi by Kashi Nath Singh was stuck when the application for certification of the film was submitted to Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in March 2016. The Revising Committee of the board had refused to issue a certificate for exhibition of the film stating that the form and content of the film were highly derogatory of humans, culture and religion. The film is said to be laden with abusive and explicit content. Earlier, following protests, the makers removed a scene in which a man dressed as Lord Shiva is using abusive language.

Dwiwedi said that on December 22 last year, the film's producers filed a contempt of court case against the CBFC as the board had failed to certify the film in time. To add to the woes of the filmmakers who were struggling for the film's theatrical release, Mohalla Assi had reportedly leaked online in August 2015. The makers have been fighting a legal battle against the Censor Board for almost two years now, but better late than never, the film will hit the silver screens soon.