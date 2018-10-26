Mohalla Assi Trailer: Forget spirituality, it's all about cuss words!

Sunny Deol and Sakshi Tanwar's upcoming, Mohalla Assi, has been a topic of controversy with the Censor Board for quite some time. After a long battle, the film has finally been given a green signal. The makers dropped the official trailer of the film on Friday and going by the looks of it, we can assume it to be a hilarious one with a hint of agitation.

The film is set against the backdrop the Ram Mandir controversy, which makes it unique. Before you ponder it to be high on spirituality, hold on! The trailer makes it seem that the film is all about cuss words, instead. So much so that one couldn’t even imagine Sakshi, who is better known as a TV sanskaari bahu, would deliver cuss words with much ease. She, however, stands out in every scene she appears in. Throughout the trailer, different characters in the film are seen using the same desi expletive. There’s one scene in which actor Rajendra Gupta’s character is heard saying “jisse tum gaali samajh rahe ho, who assi ki rashtrabhasha hai.” The trailer follows the story of Dharmnath Pandey, essayed by Sunny, who takes on the challenge of building the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya after certain events force him to do so. He finds himself inching closer to fanaticism later as he goes on with his mission.

Mohalla Assi was tangled into controversies with the CBFC for two years until it got cleared in September this year (2018) with an A certificate. The film is expected to hit the theatres on November 16.