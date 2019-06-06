Debanu Das June 06 2019, 12.43 pm June 06 2019, 12.43 pm

Katrina Kaif’s recently released film Bharat is going strong at the box office. The B-town actress was promoting her film during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and arrived as a guest on the pre-match show. A BTS click of the event showed Katrina posing for a pic with former cricketer Mohammad Kaif. Fans often confuse the two celebrities to be related – a mistake that has been going on since time immemorial. With the photo, Mohammad attempted to the clear the air once and for all.

The tweet instantly got several comments and likes as fans flooded social media with wishes and jokes. Mohammad, one of the Kaifs, clarified that they have no relations to each other, except that they are human. A few fans pointed out that the two stars have a London connection. Katrina’s film Namaste London was a hit, and Mohammad was the star of the NatWest final at Lord’s, which is located in London.

While Katrina is busy with her career in Bollywood, Mohammad has been working as an analyst. The latter can be seen during pre and post-match analysis sessions where he discusses strategies and tactics with other experts. Prior to this, he worked as the assistant coach of Delhi Capitals in the recently concluded Indian Premier League. Kaif’s contributions, along with head coach Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly, helped DC reach the semifinals of the tournament.

Divided by profession, united by Kaifs!

Finally the Kaif’s meet.

PS- As clarified earlier, abhi tak koi rishta nahi , except insaaniyat ka :) pic.twitter.com/5lK1cLHlEq — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 4, 2019