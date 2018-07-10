Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife Hasin Jahan is all set to make her Bollywood debut

A couple of months ago, Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami and his wife Hasin Jahan dominated headlines for their legal battle as the latter levelled allegations of adultery, domestic violence, rape and match-fixing against her husband. Hasin has asked for a divorce, and the former model is now back to the world of glamour. She will soon be making her Bollywood debut with a movie titled Fatwa.

While speaking to DNA, Hasin said, “I had to do something to earn a living for myself and my child. I did not have any other option. I was approached by director Amjad Khan for a film to which I agreed. I also need money for the legal fight.”

“For five years since I married him I was forced to leave modelling. He would not only prevent me from modelling but would also not let me talk to his friends – male or female. Perhaps because he was apprehensive I would know about his dark past,” she added. In the movie, Hasin will be seen playing the role of a print journalist. She said, “All the legworks are being done and shooting would begin in October if everything goes according to plan.”

Talking about roping in Hasin, director Amjad Khan said, “My film is based on a riot which sparks off in Bengal and spreads in different parts of the country. The main two characters are two painters – one of them a Hindu and the other a Muslim and Jahan plays a reporter who is an important character to bring two together. I had known her for a long time and since this reporter is a very strong woman with a fighting spirit, Jahan was my first choice as she fits in like a glove.”

Well, we would like to wish Hasin all the best for her new journey.