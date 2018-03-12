Mohit Marwah is a married man and #antumoh is brimming with all the celebrations

The Raag Desh actor Mohit Marwah has tied the knot. On Tuesday, he married his longtime girlfriend Antara Motiwala in a three-day-long lavish ceremony hosted in Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah in UAE. Sridevi was one of the first to introduce the duo to the world. The actress took to Instagram to share a picture of Antara and Mohit posing with her, Boney Kapoor and Khushi. Antara mesmerized everyone on the guest list with pastel shade lehenga along with kundan, emerald and pearl jewellery. Mohit pulled off a dashing look in an ivory sherwani.

32-year-old Antara, the newest addition to the Kapoor Khandaan, is a celebrity fashion stylist. 33-year-old Mohit, who made his Bollywood debut in 2014's Fugly, is the elder son of Reena and Sandeep Marwah. His father is the founder of Noida Film City and Reena is Boney, Anil and Sanjay Kapoor's sister. His younger brother Akshay is a producer. Sonam, Rhea, Harshvardhan, Arjun, Anshula, Shanaya, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor are all Mohit's cousins. Mohit Marwah was last seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia's Raag Desh. The actor has also featured in short films such as Shakun Batra’s Strangers In The Night and Love Shots - The Big Date.

Besides the big Kapoor clan, the star-studded wedding were graced by the presence of Karan Johar, Swetha Bachchan, Athiya Shetty, Aadar Jain, Seema Khan and Anand Ahuja. Images on social media reveal guest dressed in their finest and having the time of their lives. Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a selfie with the newly-wed couple and blessed them. Sporting a fabulous achkan designed by Manish Malhotra, Karan posed with Shweta Bachchan too.

Maheep Kapoor shared the initial few pictures of the baaraat where her daughter Shanaya performed rituals. Several fan clubs also shared glimpses of the baaraat procession, where Anil Kapoor stole the show with his scintillating dance moves. Just like the mehendi and sangeet ceremony, Arjun Kapoor was seen grooving on Bollywood hits. KJo and Sanjay Kapoor joined him on the dance floor too. Sonam Kapoor was seen sharing the frame with her beau Anand Ahuja. The official wedding hashtag #antumoh is brimming with all the inside pictures and videos.

