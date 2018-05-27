Mommy dearest Gauri Khan has the sweetest birthday wish for little AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s youngest son AbRam Khan celebrates his birthday today. Ever since his birth, the little one has been their center of attention. Not just the doting parents, even siblings Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan pour hell lot of love on AbRam. In fact, the paparazzi too is addicted to the little starkid. Never do we miss out on an opportunity to spot him and get him clicked. So today being his birthday, how can we miss out talking about AbRam?

We came across a post shared by mommy Gauri Khan wishing the little one a very happy birthday and we couldn’t stop ourselves from sharing it with you all. With some candid pictures, Gauri has wished AbRam, her little gorgeous, a very Happy Birthday. Take a look.

Happy bday, my gorgeous ...😍 A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on May 26, 2018 at 11:38am PDT

Now, that’s a sweet post isn’t it?

AbRam was born to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan through surrogacy in the year 2013. Yes, that means he turns five today. The star parents have never shied away from sharing AbRam’s pictures on social media and often we have got a glimpse of the little star.

We wish AbRam a very Happy Birthday!