Mommy fat, what’s that? Kareena has always owned her body and here’s proof!

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been the one shattering stereotypes. From setting maternity fashion goals to working round the clock even while she was pregnant, the Kapoor Khan gal has been stunning in whatever she does and how. But let’s just talk about her sizzling body transformations for now. The begum’s journey has been that of an elastic. But if you think that she would risk her health for that you would be mistaken. After her first size zero fiasco where she just survived on juice, Bebo has become much more restraint and balanced.

She had even sworn off Size Zero. In one of the interviews back in 2014, she had laughed it off, "No Size zero, God forbid! But I need to look leaner especially since my co-star is one of most sinewy guys in our cinema."

But post all of that we were stunned to see her pictures of late, where we could see her back in her size zero zone though she had shunned it.

Anyway, she is Bebo and she is owning it yet again. So from size zero to a plump and healthy mommy to being a size zero back again, here’s a look at Bebo sexy bod journey.

The ‘Entrant’ bod

When Kareena entered, frankly she was a true blue Kapoor child. Slightly on the plump side, with oodles of confidence. And she made certain weird fashion faux pas too, with that blonde hair and those shiny tops.

The ‘Size Zero’ Phase

Then came the infamous ‘Size Zero’ phase, wherein Kareena was thin to the point we got uncomfortable. But somehow, she even made that look fab.

Back to Curves

Soon, Kareena swore off Size Zero and was back to her curvy self, but this time, sans the weird fashion. She looked hot and how.

The Plumpilicious Mommy zone

Kareena ruled her pregnancy period like a queen. Her body and face filled in, making her glow like never before. She made appearances at ramps, shows and we just loved her.

The Mommy Fat, Howzzat!

Kareena took her time and enjoyed the new mommy fat, moulding it to her gorgeous self. Never ever was she conscious of her body, and stepped out like a queen with her baby boy, owning the post-maternity period.

The Yummy Mummy turns workout'ohiolic

Bebo loved her fat but didn't let it hang on to her long enough. Soon, she was back her gymming and hit the treadmill like she was never gone. Hard and fast, she made her body goals, and worked out for that yummy mummy bod.

P.S. Her gym fashion had us drooling!

And… she is back to Z

Kareena took her time after giving birth to the paps’ darling baby Taimur and hit the gym as soon as her health allowed her to. Slowly and steadily, she has lost weight and from her recent pictures, we can see that the lady is back to Size Z, irrespective of her reservations for the same. Well, we don’t mind for this time, Bebo is healthy, wealthy and wise.

But from that Size Zero to this Size Zero, the difference is pretty stark, right?

Kareena babe, you have been an elasticity of fitness. We love!