Monday blues for Thugs Of Hindostan, collections drop on day 5

The impossible has happened. Aamir Khan, the man who has ruled the box office and record books for years now has finally delivered… a flop. And it’s not just any flop, this one comes from one of the biggest studios in the country. Yash Raj Film’s Thugs Of Hindostan has all but sunk at the box office. Not a good thing for the industry considering we were all looking forward to a grand opening and sustained collections. The fact that some of the screens have now been pulled out and given to Badhai Ho says a lot about how the Indian audience is now evolving. Thugs’ Monday collection stands at 5 crore.

Aamir Khan movies do exceptionally well at the box office on weekdays. But that’s not the case with Thugs of Hindostan. After a bumper opening of Rs 50 crore on day one, the movie dropped further over the weekend, taking the first weekend total to Rs 117.50 crore. Looking at the drop over the weekend it was expected that the film won’t have a great run on weekdays. But the Monday collection has cleared that the movie is a disaster at the box office.

According to Box Office India, Thugs of Hindostan collected Rs 5 crore on day five which is horrible. The total collection so far is Rs 122.50 crore. Reportedly the budget of the movie is between Rs 200-300 crore. Looking at the first Monday collection we wonder if the movie will be even able to recover its cost.

Aamir’s last release Dangal had collected Rs 25 crore on its first Monday and this proves that nowadays the content of a movie is very important if it has to sustain at the box office. It looks like even the actors in Thugs of Hindostan had lost hope before the release itself as there were no promotions done for the movie apart from one interview that Aamir did. Aamir is going to have his first flop in last six years.