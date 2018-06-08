Money is style! The cost of Kareena Kapoor Khan's Gucci puller can fund a couple's Honeymoon trip!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is just not an actress with a filmy background, but she is equal parts stylish and just the perfect expression queen our Bollywood needs. Bebo has a very characteristic style that appeals to everyone. On Thursday, we snapped the diva leaving the country, wearing a functional ensemble that was comfortable enough to travel in, but elite enough to keep her away from feeling sluggish. FYI, she was dressed in an oversized Gucci puller with striped tracks. With her hair left loose and her sunglass game supreme, we literally loved her airport look.

But let us now move on to one of the most interesting parts, which is the actress' Gucci sweatshirt. Hold your horses, as there is shocker ahead! If you thought that the price of being a star is easy, wait before you know the cost of Bebo’s puller. And here's for you, fashion fanatics, as Kareena’s sweatshirt comes with a price tag of $1255 i.e INR 85000 approx.

Check out a piece of proof below:

Must say that we always go gaga over Bebo’s personal style, which is all about being comfortable, functional, easy and super-duper stylish. Phew, so if you’re the RICH chick who’s always on-the-go, get inspired by Bebo’s airport look. Stay tuned to in.com for more fashionable scoops!