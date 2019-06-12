Darshana Devi June 12 2019, 7.41 pm June 12 2019, 7.41 pm

We all have our super embarrassing moments from childhood which we’re afraid that our parents might just narrate to our friends. However, when we look back at those times, we only burst out into hearty laughter. Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra is just like any one of us. The Bollywood-turned-Hollywood star recently shared a funny anecdote from her childhood and let us tell you, it’s so hilarious that you will laugh till you cry! Believe it or not, PeeCee was once slapped by a monkey!

During her appearance at The Kapil Sharma Show, the global icon narrated the entire incident from when she was in the third standard. "I was in the third standard in Lucknow. There was a tree in our school where a lot of monkeys would come. So this one time a female monkey was scratching herself standing upon the tree, which I found extremely funny,” she said. “So I started laughing out loud whilst standing there -- See how she's scratching herself. She came down, saw me, slapped me and went up again,” she added.

Earlier on Wednesday, PeeCee wrapped up with her upcoming Bollywood film, The Sky Is Pink, which brings her together with her Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Farhan Akhtar. In an emotional post, the actor spoke about why the film is special to her by writing that the film deals with ‘a true story that needs to be told’. She further shared words of appreciation for Farhan by calling him ‘an amazing co-actor’. “This was the hardest loveliest experience,” she said, thanking the director Shonali Bose for her ‘incredibly unique vision’.

