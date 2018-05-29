‘Monkey couple’ Bipasha and Karan signed for Vikram Bhatt’s next?

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s is one of the cutest B-Town couples. The Monkey couple is known for its public display of affection on and off social media. Their chemistry is scorching hot anyway, and we saw a glimpse of the same in their 2015 movie Alone. And now, if reports are to be believed then the two have been roped in for another venture, by Vikram Bhatt.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Karan Singh Grover has been finalised, with a few changes in the script. Named Aadat, the movie will go on floors in the month of June. Bhushan Patel, who had earlier directed the two in Alone, has written the script for the couple’s next. He was reportedly quoted, as saying, “Yes I have written Aadat”.

“The film will be shot completely in London in a 45-day schedule. Initially set to go on the floors in May, it will now kick off on June 7, as assembling the cast and crew took some time. While buzz was that it was being planned as a slice of- life film, it will now have a thriller element added to it and is expected to hit theatres by the year-end,” a source close to the film revealed Mirror.

Well, it will be a treat to watch these two on our screens again, this time not as the ghost haunts them, but in a love story with a dash of thriller. Let’s wait for the official confirmation of the same now.