Antara Kashyap July 01 2019, 7.26 pm July 01 2019, 7.26 pm

New B-Town best friends Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi were spotted outside their gym, despite heavy showers. The actors have been spotted together quite often as they train at the same gym.

Ishaan Khatter looked monsoon ready sporting red and black from head to toe. His slippers and bag matched with his tracks and shorts.

Siddhant, on the other hand, experimented with more colour to brighten up the gloomy weather. He wore a bright pink shirt with green tracks and blue snickers.

Dia Mirza was another actor spotted outside amidst heavy showers. The actor wore a comfortable floral top with wide legged jeans and strapped sandals.

Rakul Preet Singh was also spotted in the city trying to get in her car. The actor was dressed to inspire in red and black athleisure.