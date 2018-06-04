More B-town girls toughen up for action and we ain’t complaining

Bollywood’s action genre is a space that has scarcely seen actresses. It’s a category that is drenched with brawny men and heavy ammunition. But that’s changing, albeit at a slow pace. Actresses are increasingly in a mood to experiment and it looks like B-town girls are ready to take it one full throttle. Here's a list of Bollywood actresses who have impressed us with their action avatar and we can’t wait to have more of them.

#1

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez may be a smooth dancer, but she has always impressed with her love for action. She will be seen packing a punch in her forthcoming film Race 3. The actress is looking forward to doing more action movies as she wants to explore this genre and is happy that makers are offering meaty roles to actresses.

#2

Priyanka Chopra

The former beauty queen has wowed us with her performance on silver screen for decades now with her varied choice of film over the years. Be it Fashion, Barfi or Bajirao Mastani, she has never disappointed. In 2011, we saw PC venture into action genre with Don 2. In 2014 with Mary Kom, PC took action to another level and trained heavily for her character. Just when we though she’s excelling in the space, she went on to the wow the world as Alex Parrish in hit American TV series Quantico.

#3

Katrina Kaif

The actress has been part of many big hero films but we have always seen her being the hero’s arm candy or her role being restricted to songs and scenes. While fans were expecting Tiger Zinda hai to be all about Salman Khan, they were in for a pleasant surprise when they saw Katrina Kaif make some tough moves. The actress was seen fighting in the film shoulder to shoulder with Salman Khan and was seen performing daring stunts. Katrina surprised everyone including the critics. Now fans want more.

#4

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone made her dream Bollywood debut as the sweet Shanti Priya in Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan but the actress was soon seen in action mode in her second film Chandni Chowk to China. Though the film tanked at the box-office, the actress was appreciated for her high octane sequences. In 2013, Deepika was back to action with Race 2 after a long gap of four years. Last year, Deepika made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage and she received praises from around the world for her acting and especially the action sequences. Deepika surely should explore this genre more in future.

#5

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha became a household name with her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg. After her first, the actress signed films that saw her play a bubbly, girl next door. In 2016, the actress surprised everyone with her films Akira and Force 2 where she moved away from the girl next door avatar. The actress received much praise for her action sequences. Reportedly, the actress is now more keen on exploring the action genre and is looking forward to doing more action films.

We can’t wait to see more Bollywood babes play bad-ass roles.