Morni Banke from Badhaai Ho: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra ring in the perfect wedding number

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer Badhaai Ho wasn’t one of the most awaited films of the year. But as soon as the trailer came out it became a film that every moviegoer is looking forward to. The trailer itself has created great buzz and the songs of the film are just adding to the anticipation. After the first track Badhaaiyan Tenu, the makers have now released the second song titled Morni Banke.

The song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Guru Randhawa and Neha Kakkar. It’s a funky Punjabi number which will surely make you shake a leg. Well, both Ayushmann and Sanya have put their best foot forward when it comes to dancing in the song. Their energetic moves are impressive and contagious. We have seen Sanya’s dancing videos on Instagram, but it feels good to see her shaking a leg on this totally filmy track. She’s even dressed like a perfect Bollywood heroine. Even the other cast of the film including Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and Surekha Sikri leave a mark in the track.

Directed by Amit Sharma, the film is slated to release on October 19, 2018. It will be clashing with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer Namaste England and Sunny Deol’s Bhaiji Superhit.