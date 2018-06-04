Mother-daughter time! Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh bond over grooming sessions

Sara Ali Khan is gearing up to take Bollywood by storm. The lady is all set to feature alongside Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, and it can't get better than this for her. The pretty lady was recently spotted with her mother Amrita Singh, as the mother-daughter duo made way for some grooming sessions.

Sara can totally be the cover girl on "How to flaunt your curves the sexiest way!" The newbie is gorgeously on the curvier side of the diet equator and she looks absolutely stunning with it. Wearing a basic white and blue combination, she flaunted her loose sheer top with denim hot pants. Sara looked beautiful in her casual avatar. The added fringe at the end of the hot pants added an edge. Loose waves, and that bracelet, Sara's look was complete without overdoing.

Amrita Singh was spotted wearing a simple black and white ensemble. Pairing it with black glares, the actress looked graceful. We would gladly love to see her in yet another powerful role soon. She was last seen in a negative role in Hindi Medium, and we quite liked her performance as the evil principal.

There is nothing better than mothers and daughters bonding over a gossip session and some grooming. What say?