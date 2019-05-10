Mother's Day 2019: Amitabh Bachchan lends his voice to Maa, celebrating motherhood

Rushabh Dhruv May 10 2019, 8.43 pm May 10 2019, 8.43 pm

MAA, the word itself can give any random person nostalgic. In just a day, on May 12, Mother's Day will be celebrated worldwide and looks like Bollywood has already geared up for the special day. We've grown up watching Bollywood movies which have always made an attempt to portray the intricacies of families, relationships, in which, mothers have played an integral role in shaping a film. We bet you agree with us that, a solo day is not fair to celebrate moms and their hard work. But Mother's Day surely gives us all a chance to acknowledge our moms. And what a better moment when legendary Amitabh Bachchan comes in collaboration with Shoojit Sircar and makes us teary-eyed with the help of an emotional video.

After impressing fans with heart-warming films like Piku and PINK, Amitabh Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar have again come together and created a beautiful rendition for Mother’s Day. The special video, with music by Anuj Garg and lyrics by Puneet Sharma, is a tribute to our mothers. The interesting part is that a part of a song is crooned by Senior Bachchan. The video also sees a glimpse of Big B's mom, Teji Bachchan. For the one who loves, cares, encourages, defends and appreciates; MAA! Here is a most special heartwarming tribute to all the mothers by Amitabh Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar.

Have a look at the video below:

Speaking about the making of this video, Shoojit Sircar told Glamsham, “This video is not just for those who have lost their mothers, but also those who are fortunate enough to still be in their mom’s shadows. The idea first came to me through music. Anuj pitched the musical piece to me, as a special birthday surprise for his wife, on behalf of his small son Yajat Garg, who incidentally is the child’s voice in the video! I thought of making a montage video for mothers, as the music really moved me, and I felt none other Mr. Bachchan could do vocal justice to the lyrics."